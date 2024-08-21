Tanushree Dutta calls Hema Committee report 'useless', picks up on Nana Patekar yet again

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar

The Hema Committee report on sexual harassment of women in the Malayalam film industry has come out as a shock for film fans. With this, discussions have started on this in Bollywood as well as Tollywood. Amid all this, Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta called the recently released Hema Committee report useless and said that sexual harassment victims do not get any mercy by not giving them work opportunities in the film industry. Tanushree also criticised actors Nana Patekar and Dileep, who were earlier accused of sexual harassment by her.

Tanushree reacted strongly to the Hema Committee report

Reacting strongly to the Hema Committee report, Tanushree told News 18, "These committees and reports, I don't understand them. I think they are useless. It took them seven years to make a report on what happened in 2017. What is the point of this new report anyway? They should have just arrested the accused and implemented a strong law and order."

Taking a dig at the actor further, Tanushree said, "People like Nana and Dilip are narcissist psychopaths. There is no cure for them. I don't care about these committees. I have no faith in this system." The actress also said that she believes that no proper action is being taken to punish the accused.

Tanushree stressed on the non-security of women in the Malayalam industry

Apart from this, the actress stressed on the non-security of women in the Malayalam industry in the Hema Committee report. 'Who follows all this paperwork? Those who want to break the law will still break it. All these predators are mentally ill. Their minds are not right,' said Tanushree.

What is the Hema Committee Report?

The Hema Report is officially known as the Justice Hema Committee Report. The Justice Hema Committee was constituted in 2017 in the wake of a high-profile sexual harassment case involving a leading actress. The report exposes important details of sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse of women. Let us tell you that this report was not yet made public by the Kerala government, but under the RTI Act, the government had to release this report on Monday (August 19, 2024).

Also Read: Hema Committee report reveals dark truth of sexual harassment in Malayalam film industry | Deets Inside