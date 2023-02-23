Tamil actor Vishal escapes death after vehicle loses control on 'Mark Antony' sets | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tamil actor Vishal

Tamil actor Vishal had a near-death experience on the sets of his upcoming film titled Mark Antony after a vehicle lost control. It happened when a truck on the sets lost stability and advanced towards the actor and his co-actors. The huge truck was on the brink of crashing into the place where the actors, including Vishal, were stationed. Fortunately, each one of them escaped unscathed.

According to the plan, the truck was to hit a wall and then stop, but the wall collapsed and the truck apparently lost control and advanced towards the area where the artistes were stationed.

The Veeramae Vaagai Soodum actor took to Twitter and shared a video in which he was seen filming the scene with a prop vehicle. Sharing the video, Vishal wrote, "Jus missed my life in a matter of few seconds and few inches, Thanks to the Almighty. Numb to this incident back on my feet and back to shoot, GB."

The video went viral, with several Twitter users including actor S J Suryah reacting to it. Retweeting the video, he wrote, "Really really thx to god noolizhaiil Uire thappinom …. Accidentally, instead of taking the straight root , lorry went little diagonal and accident happened, if it would have come straight we both wouldn’t have been tweeting now Yah great thx to GOD we all got escaped."

Vishal Film House assured that there were no injuries on the sets. "Scary & Shocking !! #MarkAntony shooting spot video. Due to some technical issue, an accident happened but luckily no one injured. @VishalKOfficial escapes just in time by few inches & seconds. All are safe & shooting will resume soon !!" the tweet read.

The movie directed by Adhik Ravichandran has SJ Surya playing a stellar role, the details of which are still under wraps. The internationally renowned stunt director Peter Hein, together with Dhilip Subbarayan, Kamal Kannan and Ravi Varma, are doing the action scenes.

Other than Vishal and SJ Surya, the cast comprise Abhinaya, Ritu Varma and Sunil Varma.

