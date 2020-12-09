Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARATHKUMAR Tamil actor Sarath Kumar tests COVID-19 positive, informs wife Radikaa

A lot of celebrities from the past few months have contracted coronavirus and the numbers have been increasing ever since the shooting began. Another name has been added to the list and its that of Tamil actor Sarath Kumar who recently tested positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic. The information about the same was shared by not only his daughter Varalaxmi but also his wife and former actress Radikaa.

Sarath Kumar’s daughter tweeted, "Appa @realsarathkumar has tested positive today for #Covid. He’s currently in Hyderabad recovering and in good hands. We will keep you posted. Thank you! (sic)."

While, Radikaa wrote, "Today Sarath tested positive for Coronavirus in Hyderabad. He’s asymptomatic and in the hands of extremely good doctors! I will keep you updated about his health in the days to come. @realsarathkumar @rayane_mithun @imAmithun_264 @varusarath5 (sic)."

Speaking about work front, Sarath was last seen in Tamil drama Vaanam Kottatum.

Reports claim that he will next be seen playing the role of of Chinna Pazhuvettarayar in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan. The film has been adapted from Kalki's epic novel and also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohan Babu and Aishwarya Rai. The actress who has confirmed being a part of the project will be seen playing dual roles.