Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma planning to get married in 2025? Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Know about Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's wedding plans here

Bollywood couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are one of the famous couples of B-town, who are often very vocal about their relationship. Both are also liked by their fans very much. These days, there is a lot of discussion about their relationship once again. According to some media reports, both of them are going to take their relationship to a different level soon, under which both can get married soon.

There are talks of Vijay and Tamannaah's marriage

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have become one of the most liked couples in the industry. According to recent reports, they are going to take their relationship to the next level by getting married soon. In the past, several media reports have reported that the couple is reportedly looking for a new home for themselves as they prepare for the exciting new chapter of their lives. Several reports have stated that the couple has decided to get married in the coming year, for which both have also started preparations. However, no such thing has been made public by the couple so far, but it is discussed that both are very serious about taking their relationship to the next level.

The couple has not made an official announcement

According to reports, Tamannaah and Vijay are reportedly planning to get married in 2025. It is being said that the couple is looking for a luxurious apartment to live in after their marriage. Although there has been no official confirmation from their side, the news has filled the fans and the industry with excitement. Fans are now waiting for an official announcement from both of them.

The relationship was made public around the release of Lust Stories 2

Let us tell you that the couple confirmed their relationship around the release of Lust Stories 2 in the year 2023, which was their first work together. Recently, the actor also spoke openly about his bond with Tamannaah with Shubhankar Mishra. Vijay said that he does not believe in keeping his relationship a secret. However, he still wants to keep some private moments private. He had said that he has more than five thousand pictures of both of them, but he does not want to share them on social media, he wants to keep it only between the two.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh replies to news anchor's challenge on alcohol-based songs | WATCH