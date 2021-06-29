Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAHIRAKASHYAPKHURRANA Tahira Kashyap is first guest on 'You Got Chef'd' season 3

Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap is the first guest on "You Got Chef'd" season 3, show that aims at bringing out the chef in celebrities who try their hand at different dishes from around the world alongside the host, Chef Ranveer Brar. The four-episode also features actors Pratik Gandhi and Arjun Kapoor, and comedian Rohan Joshi. In the opening episode, Tahira shares interesting food tales and travel experiences, too, besides exchanging thoughts on her love-hate relationship with food. She will prepare a famous dish from New York, and also share fun anecdotes about her food experiences.

"As a writer and a filmmaker, real-life experiences play a crucial role in shaping up content I portray on the screen. Food has been a vital source of anecdotes and references that come in handy," says Tahira, who is married to Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Confessing that she is a "total foodie at heart", Tahira said that the show gave her "an amazing opportunity in polishing my culinary skills with the Master Chef himself". She calls the experience "truly very enriching".

The series drops on Tuesday on lifestyle channel Gobble's YouTube and Facebook channels. "You Got Chef'd" presented by Dewar's will also see the celebrities pick a few tips on how to make highball cocktails and bartending tricks from ace mixologist Greg Benson, who is Dewar's India Brand Ambassador.

Meanwhile, Tahira, recently, announced her fifth book 'The 7 Sins of Being A Mother', depicting the journey of her motherhood along with the joys, struggles and downside in her innate quirky and intriguingly funny style.

After the success of her book 'The 12 Commandments of Being A Woman' last year, the quarantine author wrote her second book amid the pandemic which is estimated to release later this year. Tahira had launched her fourth book '12 Commandments of Being A Woman' last year, which received an exceptional response from the audience.

Apart from this, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is also gearing up for the release of her short film with Netflix's 'Feels like Ishq' amongst other projects.

