Tahira Kashyap completes her fourth book during lockdown: It's been such an enriching experience

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAHIRAKASHYAP Tahira Kashyap completes her fourth book during lockdown

Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has completed her fourth book, "The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman", during the coronavirus lockdown. "I've finally finished writing 'The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman' and it's been such an enriching experience. I think a lot of women will relate with the book and men will find it an interesting read. The Lockdown period was perfect for me to finish and give enough time to it," Tahira shared.

Tahira is planning to release her book by the end of this year. Apart from writing, Tahira has also tried to take proper care of her health during the lockdown. With ease in the lockdown restrictions, Tahira started doing cycling outside her home.

"I took to cycling as a sport and also to declutter mentally. But I realised I was viewing the same roads, trees and houses with a different perspective. I was finding beauty in nature that I had never before appreciated, let alone acknowledged. It is extremely therapeutic. Earlier on it meant only exercise for the physical aspect but now it has become a therapy for my mental well being and happiness too," she had shared.

Tahira is currently spending time with her husband Ayushmann Khurrana's family in Chandigarh. The actor recently shared a video with brother Aparshakti Khurana in which the two were seen playing the childhood game 'Aao Milo Shilo Shalo.' The video shows them dedicated to the game till the end as Tahira shoots them.

Aparshakti captioned the video saying, "If Aao Milo Shilo Shaalo was one of the categories of Olympic Games.....Innn 2 ladkon ka medal pakka tha...PS- some people call it Aao Milo Shilo Shaalo in bachpan but we always called it Aam Lelo Selam Saali"

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage