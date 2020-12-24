Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu thanks those who helped her ‘bounce back’ from her injury during Rashmi Rocket prep

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has recently wrapped up the Ranchi schedule of her upcoming sports film Rashmi Rocket. She shared a picture along with her crew on Thursday. The actress shared the struggles she faced during the prep and shoot for the film. She thanked her crew, who helped her in the process of completing the shoot. In the film, Taapsee plays the role of a Gujarati athlete from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity.

Sharing the picture, she wrote "It was literally a war we were fighting. Everyday, every minute, against time against my physical limitations, against covid and against THE injury I contracted. These were my frontline soldiers in this war. @sujeetkargutkar for taking on a gym novice like me and made sure we could achieve a body we can use as a sketch in a muscle anatomy class soon. @sportsphysio_prachi25 for being more confident than I was after my injury that I can bounce back and be even better and stronger than I was ever before."

She continued to thank those who helped her transform into her character of an athlete.

"@munmun.ganeriwal who never really made me hate what I was eating everyday because food is much more than just a fuel for the sardarni in me. @crastomelwyn sir for being ever so encouraging from day 1. I have a feeling he has secretly gone n enrolled me in an athletic tournament already… you made me feel like I'm actually an athlete!"

"Thank you for being instrumental in this transformation that will be remembered for life,not just by me.#RashmiRocket #MySoldiers."

Earlier on Wednesday night, Taapsee posted a monochrome picture of the film on Instagram. She captioned the photo as: "And it's a wrap on Ranchi schedule! Done with the races finally! Hasn't been a day I haven't tipped my hat to the real athletes who do this everyday of their life for years ! I am glad I don't have to do this for real #RashmiRocket."

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the sports drama is expected to release next year. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee's husband in the film.