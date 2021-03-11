Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu shares glimpse of her new house; says 'ready for house warming'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Thursday offered a glimpse of her new apartment. She shared it has been a challenge to ready the apartment during pandemic-hit 2020, but she is now all set for housewarming. "It's been an ordeal to get this apartment ready through the challenging 2020. Finally #PannuPind is ready for house warming. It is going to begin with the mandatory sound check with my favourite playlist. Coz we like to shake up our guests a little bit #HomeIsHappiness #BeautifulHouse #BeautifulSound #Soundbar #SoundCheck," Taapsee wrote in an Instagram post along with a picture shot at her new apartment.

The glimpse of Taapsee's new house gives a rustic and vintage vibe. We can see elephant patterned curtains and a vintage telephone kept on a table. Taapsee is seen posing in a plain white saree. She is indeed looking gorgeous.

This comes just a few days after the Income Tax (IT) department carried out massive operations against Taapsee Pannu and several Bollywood personalities including filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and Phantom Films.

The actress broke her silence on Twitter after the raids and she tweeted, "3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1. The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner. 2. The "alleged" receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before. 3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister."

The actress is currently gearing up for the shoot of Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa, Pannu also has thriller Haseen Dillruba, sports-drama Rashmi Rocket and Loop Lapeta, Hindi adaptation of the critically-acclaimed German thriller Run Lola Run, in the works.

- with IANS inputs