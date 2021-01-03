Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEEPANNU/MATHIASBOE Taapsee Pannu's new post about 'confidence' on Insta wins rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe's heart

Actress Taapsee Pannu has shared a picture on social media, which is all about being confident. The 'Judwaa 2' star hopped on to Instagram to share a captivating picture of herself where she is seen wearing a grey ensemble paired with round sunglasses. Pannu dusted off the look with loose hair that effortlessly flaunted her natural curls. Not just the picture but a comment on the same caught everyone's attention. The person was none other than Taapsee's rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe who left a heart eyed emoji in the comment section.

"Confidence is not walking into a room thinking you are better than everyone else. It's walking into a room and not having to compare yourself to anyone else in the first place. #HappySunday," Taapsee posted the picture.

The alluring picture managed to gain more than two lakh likes within a few minutes of being posted.

Meanwhile, on a professional note, Taapsee was last seen in the dramatic Anubhav Sinha directorial film'Thappad'. She will next be seen in "Rashmi Rocket", where she plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee's husband in the Akarsh Khurana directorial.

She will also be seen in "Looop Lapeta" and " Haseen Dillruba".

-With IANS inputs