Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu reveals she was replaced from a film because hero’s wife didn’t want her

Actress Taapsee Pannu is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. She has been receiving praise for her characters in back to back films and for showcasing her versatility with each film. Recently, the actress spoke about how she was called the 'bad luck charm' in showbiz and producers were shy of signing her in films. She also recalled how once she was replaced from a film because the actor's wife did not want her in it.

Talking to Filmfare, Taapdee Pannu revealed, "I faced some really weird things in the beginning like she isn’t pretty enough. I’ve been replaced because the hero’s wife didn’t want me to be part of the film. I was dubbing for one of my films and I was told that the hero didn’t like my dialogue so I should change it. When I refused to change it, they got a dubbing artiste to do it behind my back. There was a time when I was told the hero’s previous film didn’t work, so you slash your price because we need to control the budget."

She added, "There was some hero who wanted my introduction scene changed because he felt it would overpower his introduction scene. These are the things that have happened in front of me, I don’t know what’s happened behind my back."

Fans ahve always lauded Taapsee Pannu for her choice of films and the message she gives through her strong characters. The actress said, "I decided that from now on, I will only take up films that will make me genuinely happy to go to work. People advised me against it because there might be a point of no return. Whenever a girl has tried to do women-driven films there’s a tag that’s attached to her and male stars are then hesitant to take her as their leading lady. It might be a little harder, longer journey but it’s going to be one that I’m going to enjoy each day. It has worked out till now."

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu has recently begun shooting for her next film Rashmi Rocket.Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing the role of Taapsee's husband in the project.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page