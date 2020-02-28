Taapsee Pannu reacts to Boycott Thappad Twitter trend: An actor is never bigger than a film

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu’s next film Thappad has released today. The film is based on domestic violence and is directed by Anubhav Sinha. As the film hits the theaters, Twitterati broke the internet and started trending Boycott Thappad. The trend comes as an outcome of Taapsee and director Anubhav Sinha’s views against the citizenship act in December. The duo was vocal about the protest that took over the country and the violence that the students of JNU were facing.

Now, reacting to the wrath of pro-CAA Twitter users about demanding a boycott of the film, Taapsee Pannu told TOI, “I think personal opinions of actors should not affect their profession and I don’t really think it does to an extent. It takes about 1000-2000 tweets to trend a certain hashtag. Does that really affect a film? I don’t think so. I might have different social and political views from a lot of people but that does not mean people will not go and watch the film. An actor is never bigger than a film. A film has hundreds of people involved in it. It is stupid to decide whether or not you will watch a movie based on an actor’s socio-political views.”

Also read: 'Thappad' movie review: Taapsee Pannu is brilliant in this giant-sized mirror to the society

Taapsee even became a part of a protest in Mumbai that showed solidarity with JNU students along with director Anubhav Sinha in December. She had said, “I haven’t expressed my views on CAA because I haven’t studied about it. But the visuals which I saw in Jamia, I didn’t feel those were pleasant. I felt really sad when I saw the videos where students were talking about their plight. I feel something big has happened or something big is going to happen.”

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad talks about gender-sensitivity and patriarchy. In the film, Taapsee plays the character of Amrita who files for divorce from her husband after he slaps her at a party.

Thappad Trailer:

Also read: Thappad box office prediction: Taapsee Pannu’s social drama to witness grand opening

Also read: Thappad Movie: Release Date, Star cast, Movie Posters, Trailer, Book Tickets Online

Related Videos:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page