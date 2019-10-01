Taapsee Pannu performs garba on Chudi jo khanki, says Falguni Pathak breaks stereotypes

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who recently performed with Garba Queen Falguni Pathak on her song "Chudi jo khanki" at Navratri Utsav, has praised the singer, saying she broke several stereotypes.

"It was such fun dancing with Falguni. She breaks stereotypes in the way she conducts herself, just like the daadis," said Taapsee, referring to the Shooter Daadis who form the subject of her upcoming film, "Saand ki Aankh". She shared a lot of pictures and videos on her Instagram handle from the event. Have a look:

Taapsee was speaking at an event to promote her upcoming film "Saand Ki Aankh", which is based on the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters, Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar, or Shooter Daadis, essayed in the film by Taapsee and Bhumi Pednekar.

"I have prayed for the success of 'Saand Ki Aankh'. I am sure we'll take this story to the remotest recesses of the country," added Bhumi. The film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Reliance Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.

