Taapsee Pannu all praise for Mithali Raj on becoming first-ever woman cricketer to receive Khel Ratna Award

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu

Mithali Raj, became the first-ever Indian woman cricketer to receive the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Congratulating the sports personality, Taapsee Pannu called her 'inspiring'. Taapsee will be portraying Mithali Raj in the Women Indian cricket team Captain's biopic titled 'Shabaash Mithu'. Taapsee took to her official Twitter handle along with a video of Mithali receiving the honour from President Ram Nath Kovind and heaped praises on her.

She wrote, "Just by hearing this exhaustingly long introduction of her accolades I feel she actually deserve a series made on her, not just a film." She added, "So inspiring".

Meanwhile, Taapsee has wrapped up 'Shabaash Mithu', earlier this week. She took to her Instagram to share a few pictures from sets, she wrote, "8 ki thi jab kisi ne ek Sapna dikhaya tha, ki ek din ayega jab Cricket sirf gentleman's game nahi hoga. Humaari bhi ek team hogi, ek pehchaan hogi...'Women in Blue' Aa rahe hai hum...Jald hi...#ShabaashMithu ITS A FILM WRAP! Get ready to cheer for the World Cup 2022! #WomenInBlue"

The actress can be seen donning the Indian cricket team's jersey as she has a moment of joy with her cast members. 'Shabaash Mithu' is directed by Srijit Mukherji with story penned by Priya Aven. In addition, Taapsee has an interesting slate of upcoming films like 'Dobaaraa', 'Mishan Impossible', 'Loop Lapeta' and her debut production 'Blurr'.

For the unversed, Mithali made her India debut on June 26, 1999 and has the second-longest career with only Sachin Tendulkar (22 years 91 days) having a longer career both across 'men's and women's cricket.

Earlier, on Saturday, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Paralympics gold medallist Sumit Antil, and woman cricketer Mithali along with nine other sportspersons were conferred the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award -- the country's highest sporting honour -- at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. While an unprecedented 35 athletes were honoured with the Arjuna Award in a glittering ceremony.