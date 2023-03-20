Swara Bhasker wears lehenga by Pakistani designer at wedding reception with Fahad Ahmad | PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SUHAIBANSARII Swara Bhasker wears lehenga by Pakistani designer

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker got married to political activist Fahad Ahmad in February in a court ceremony. In March, the couple hosted a grand wedding according to Hindu traditions and also hosted their wedding receptions in Mumbai and Delhi. For the celebrations in the capital city, Swara opted for a beige lehenga by a Pakistani designer and looked gorgeous. The reception was attended by the couple's friends and family. The actress shared the pictures on her Instagram story and thanked the designer for sending the lehenga from across borders.

Swara Bhasker paired her lehenga with a big nose ring and matha patti. On the other hand, her husband Fahad Ahmad wore a golden kurta along with white sherwani and dupatta. The duo complimented each other well. Swara wrote, "A sneak peek into the stunning @alixeeshantheaterstudio. Lehenga set that @alixeeshanempire kindly made and sent across to me from all the way across the border! Special thanks to @natrani for making this possible!"

Check out the photos here-

Meanwhile, in January, Swara Bhasker announced her wedding with an Instagram post. "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!" Bhasker captioned a video featuring her husband. Retweeting the 34-year-old actor's post, Ahmad, 31, wrote: "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara."

For the unversed, Fahad Ahmad is the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing -- Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha.

On the work front, Swara Bhasker was last seen in the buddy comedy film "Jahaan Chaar Yaar"

Latest Entertainment News