Swara Bhasker shares pictures from maternity photoshoot on social media with husband Fahad Ahmed

Swara Bhasker took to social media to share beautiful pictures from her maternity shoot. In the pictures, she is accompanied by her husband Fahad in a beautiful, picturesque location. Along with the pictures, she wrote in the caption, Sometimes life grants you a blessing unexpectedly and sets you on a journey of both self-discovery and togetherness. This special time in our life is captured so simply. In an honest and relaxed way and so beautifully by the lens of memoriesbybarkha…special thanks to @kaushikkanu & @prifreebee for sprucing us up! And of course, @fahadziarahmad for being a reluctant yet sporting model”.

Swara took to social media to share the news of her pregnancy. In the pictures, she is lovingly held from behind by her husband Fahad, and her baby bump is visible. In the caption, the actress wrote, 'Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together!". She then stated that she is feeling "blessed, grateful, excited and clueless."

Swara and Fahad had a court marriage in February, which was followed by a social function a month later. The couple had met while protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in January 2020 and had become close friends a while later.

Swara Bhasker is best known for films including Guzaarish, Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Many, and Veere Di Wedding among others. She was last seen in the 2022 release 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar.'

