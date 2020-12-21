Swara Bhasker: Can't imagine how we'd have survived pandemic without Internet, digital platforms

Image Source : PTI Swara Bhasker

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker is grateful for the emergence of OTT platforms, and says she cannot imagine how one would have survived the pandemic without the digital platforms. This year, Swara delivered back-to-back releases in the OTT space, portraying a sensuous teacher in "Rasbhari", a police officer in "Flesh", and a runaway bride-turned stand-up comic in "Bhaag Beanie Bhaag".

"This year has been a creatively exciting and fulfilling period workwise, having seen the back-to-back release of three series on streaming platforms. The overwhelming reception in this format has been wonderful," Swara said.

"It's been a strangely blessed year where despite the pandemic I've seen such success and warmth from the audiences... I'm grateful for the emergence of OTT platforms -- I cannot imagine how we would have survived the pandemic without the Internet and digital platforms," she added.

Meanwhile, 'Bhaag Beanie Bhaag', a romantic-comedy series starring Swara Bhasker in the title role. According to a press statement, the show follows the journey of Beanie Bhatnagar, a 20-something woman, who is breaking stereotypes and running after her ambition of being a stand-up comic. The series is directed by Debbie Rao of "Pushpavalli" fame, Abi Varghese and Ishaan Nair.

'Bhaag Beanie Bhaag' also stars veteran actors Mona Ambegaonkar and Girish Kulkarni as Beanie's parents, along with stand-up comic Varun Thakur who plays Arun, her clingy but loving boyfriend.

On the work front, Swara will soon be seen in LGBTQ+ drama "Sheer Qorma".

