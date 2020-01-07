Sussane Khan, Hrithik Roshan's 'modern family' vacation pictures will leave you smiling

Ex-couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan, despite getting divorced always keep their families first. We have seen them going out on vacation, movie dates or shopping with their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan which tells that they are definitely responsible parents. Yet again, they went out for a holiday with their 'modern family' including their kids, Rakesh Roshan and Pinky, along with Hrithik's sister Sunaina and his cousins Ehsaan and Pashmina. Sussane took to Instagram to share a lot of pictures from their recent New Year trip to France.

In the picture, Sussanne is seen having fun with what she calls her "modern family". Captioning the perfect family photo, she wrote, "The Modern Family - 2 boys, a mom and a dad, cousins and brothers, sisters, grandparents, granduncle and aunt, and 2 friends. New bonds and a heart full of smiles. Everyday life that feels empowering. 2020 here we come... Processing our best while carving the slopes."

Further, the pictures show Sussane posing with Hrithik's sister Sunaina and mother Pinky, while the other one has the actor's uncle Rajesh Roshan with wife Kanchan.

Hrithik and Sussane got married in the year 2000 and later got divorced in 2014. On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War with Tiger Shroff and Super 30. The actor will reportedly be seen in the official remake of ‘Satte Pe Satta’ and might also star in Deepika Padukone’s ‘Draupadi’ where he might be seen playing the role of Lord Krishna.

