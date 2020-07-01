Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJEEVSEN Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen set for Bollywood debut

Sushmita Sens brother Rajeev Sen will make his Bollywood debut with "Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder?" He says he always had a hidden desire to express his creative side. "Movies, acting, performing are a massive part of my life. To get such a brilliantly written role in a concept-driven and unique thriller for my debut movie, is an honour," said Rajeev. He said that he has been an introvert.

"Gradually, I opened up but I had this hidden desire to express my creative side and bring alive characters. I contemplated for a long time but my near and dear ones discovered my passion for acting. They pushed me to take this up and explore the journey into the film industry," he shared.

On how his sister Sushmita has inspired him, Rajeev said: "My sister, the most beautiful person, Sushmita Sen, also inspires me largely. A self-made woman who made the country proud and is a global Icon. I am so proud to be her brother and fortunate to have her support."

He said he wanted to act in movies, but on his own merit. "Here I am, announcing my debut film with this fantastic team and I am super excited," he said.

The film is written and directed by Vishal Mishra. Also, with Iti, Vivek Oberoi is all set to make his debut as a producer. The high-concept thriller will be produced by the actor's banner Oberoi Mega Entertainment and Girish Johar of Mandiraa Entertainment. It is creatively backed by Prernaa Arora. "I’m sure it’s going to be an exciting journey with Prernaa, team Mandiraa and Girish. We hope to present an engaging piece of cinema to the audiences with this," Vivek said in a statement.

The film revolves around a woman who is racing against time to solve her own murder. The project is expected to go on floors by October and release in the first quarter of 2021. “I’m super excited and keen to share this story with our audiences. Vishal is a very gifted talent and we are pretty sure that with this film, we have a winner on our hands," Johar said.

