From one Sush to another: Sushmita Sen remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, Priyanka Chopra shares heartfelt post

On Monday, the makers of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara released the trailer. From fans to Bollywood celebrities, everyone became emotional watching the actor on their screens. Anushka Sharma, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra including others shared the trailer on their social media and urged fans to pay their tribute by making it the most-viewed trailer on YouTube. Actress Sushmita Sen also remembered Sushant and said, "I feel like I know him better now, all thanks to his fans."

Sharing the poster of Dil Bechara, Sushmita Sen wrote, "I didn’t know Sushant Singh Rajput personally...only through his films & some interviews!! He had tremendous emotional intelligence both on & off screen!! I feel like I know him better now, all thanks to his fans...Countless lives that he touched, with endearing simplicity, grace, love, kindness & that life affirming smile!!!"

She added, "To all you Sushant Singh Rajput Fans...He was blessed to be this loved by you all...not just as a brilliant Actor but also, as a celebrated human being, one who belonged!! I wish I knew him, had the opportunity to work with him...but mostly, that we would’ve had the time, to share the mysteries of the ‘Universe’ from one Sush to another...and maybe, even discovered why we both had a fascination for the number 47!!! Loved the Trailer of #dilbechara ❤️ Here’s wishing the very best to everyone in the team!!! My regards & respect to Sushant’s family, friends & loved ones..his fans!!!"

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also promoted Sushant's film Dil Bechara and wrote, "Sushant Singh Rajput one last time... Dil Bechara, a celebration of love, friendship and life. @SanjanaSanghi96 @swastikamukherjee13 @sahilvaid24 @saswatachaterjeeofficial @castingchhabra #saifalikhan @shashankkhaitan @suprotimsengupta @arraham @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial"

Starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and popular model Sanjana Sanghi, Dil Bechara is the official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film Fault In Our Stars, which is based on John Green's bestselling young adult novel by the same name. The film marks Sanjana's acting debut and Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut. It was supposed to release in May but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

