Sushmita Sen refused to lip sync suggestive lyrics in Mehboob Mere song, Anu Malik had to rewrite them

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DREAMING_BOLLYWOOD Sushmita Sen refused to lip-sync suggestive lyrics in Mehboob Mere song

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen impressed the viewers with her comeback show Aarya on Disney Plus Hotstar recently. Other than being known for her stellar screen presence, Sushmita has always been an epitome of strength and feminism in the industry. She never bowed down to what is wrong or what sends a wrong message. Choreographer Ganesh Hegde in an interview recently recalled how the actress refused to lip-sync suggestive lyrics in the most popular song Mehboob Mere and forced music director Anu Malik to rewrite it. The song featured in the film Fiza which starred Hrithik Roshan and Karisma Kapoor.

Ganesh Hegde told HuffPost, "There was a line that went ‘aa garmi le mere seene se (come feel the heat of my bosom)’ and she refused to sing it. She said, ‘I won’t just do it.’ Composer Anu Malik had to change the lines to ‘aa narmi le mere aankhon se (bask in the softness of my eyes)." He added, "It was unheard of at that point of time, to command and extract that kind of respect."

The choreographer also talked about how Sushmita broke the norm of shooting 'item numbers' and said, "She dominated the screen. I knew that from the first time I choreographed her for a stage performance, and unlike what we did with most actors, we let her dance alone on the stage to Sting’s Desert Rose. It’s a gamble on a massive stage like that, but I knew Sushmita could hold the stage down all by herself."

"But then, there is nothing usual about her. A lot of the dancing, especially the belly dancing moves, she did herself. There’s a trance-like feel to her dancing and in those sequences, I did not do anything. It was mostly her," he said.

Watch the original song here-

Sushmita Sen has been garnering praise for her recent stint as an actor in Aarya. Fans loved her performance in the web show and showered their love on her through endless social media posts. Reacting to the love, the actress thanked her fans by sharing a handwritten letter. She wrote, "The ultimate #loveletter. I am blessed to receive a lot of love and kindness over the years, from all my #fans. My favourite being the old fashioned way...hand written letters!!! I've read every letter ever send to me, it's usually been an outpouring of emotions, filling pages with the overwhelming power of love and belonging!!! Yet, this is the first time, I've received a letter that took a second to read but it's simplicity will resonate a lifetime!!! I LOVE YOU TOO!!! #sharing #love #simplicity #depth #awesomeness #duggadugga"

Talking about her role in the web show, Sushmita Sen told IANS, "Aarya represents strength, determination and above all vulnerability in a world full of crime, a world run by men. For me, personally, it is the story of family, betrayal and a mother who is willing to go to any length to protect her children. It took me a decade to find a role like this to sink into and I'm thrilled to be a part of this incredible story. I am thankful to Ram Madhvani and his team for giving me the role of a lifetime."

