Sushmita Sen pens heartfelt note for soon-to-be-parents Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa; 'I am going to be bua'

Sushmita Sen pens heartfelt note for soon-to-be-parents Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen on Monday penned a heartfelt note as she congratulated brother Rajeev Sen and television actress Charu Asopa who will soon be welcoming their first child together. Sushmita announced that she is soon going to be a 'Bua'. Sharing the latest photo of soon-to-be mom Asopa on Instagram, Sushmita wrote, "I’ve been waiting patiently to share this wonderful news with you all!! I AM GOING TO BE A BUA!! Congratulations to my beautiful sister-in-law @asopacharu & brother Rajeev on their blessed journey of parenthood!!."

She further wrote, “They are expecting their first child in November, the date may be on my birthday!! Yipppeeeeee!!! Speak of Happpyyyyy serendipity!. I can’t wait to hold the little one!!! Charu has been waiting a long time for this & given her love for children, I just know, she’ll be an amazing mother! To the Sen & Asopa family…Bahut Bahut Mubarak!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly #happyhappy #buatobe."

Meanwhile, both Charu and Rajeev shared the news with their fans, followers and well wishers on their respective social media platforms. Sharing beautiful pictures flaunting her baby bump, Charu wrote, "GRATEFUL THANKFUL BLESSED." In the pictures, Charu can be seen wearing a brown outfit and posing while caressing her baby bump. The pregnancy glow is visible on her face. On the other hand, Rajeev also shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Happiness is on the way #weare3."

Charu and Rajeev got hitched in the year 2019 and ever since have been sharing lovable pictures on Instagram. They even welcomed new year 2021 with family including-- Rajeev's parents, sister Sushmita Sen, her daughters Renee and Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

However, last year there were speculations that all was not well in Charu and Rajeev's married life. Rumours were doing rounds that the two are planning to go separate ways. During the course of COVID-19 lockdown last year, the actress was left alone in Mumbai while her husband was in Delhi. However, the two of them reunited later and everything has been fairytale since then!