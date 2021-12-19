Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN Sushmita Sen pens heartfelt birthday post for her ultimate 'baba'

As her father turned a year older on Sunday, Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming post for him on social media. Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a series of priceless family pictures. Calling her dad a marvellously loving and kind human being, Sushmita wrote, "Happppyyyyy Birthday Baba. A marvellously loving & kind human being, I am blessed to call my Father...and for my children, the ultimate Grandfather #tata," she wrote. On the special occasion, she also hopes to inherit her father's strength and indomitable spirit."

"To your health & happiness always...for all the lives you touch & the hope you shower...for your silent strength & indomitable spirit ..one I hope to inherit & nurture this lifetime!!! YOU ARE AMAZING BABA!!! I LOVE YOU!!!! Thank you God!!! #blessed #duggadugga," Sushmita added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita recently enthralled everyone with her performance in the second season of 'Aarya'. Created by Ram Madhvani, the International Emmy-nominated show is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series "Penoza". Sen, 46, plays the role of Aarya Sareen, a mother combatting the dark world of crime and enemies closing in on her family and children.

Sushmita recently spoke about the experience of working during lockdowns and how everyone pulled off both the seasons with clinical precision, she said, "We've become lockdown specialists now! We either release during a lockdown or shoot during it, that's our new thing. When we completed the shoot for 'Aarya 2', on our farewell, we said how blessed we were to be working during the pandemic."

The new chapter of 'Aarya', currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, opened to rave reviews upon its premiere on December 10. The second season of the acclaimed web series also stars Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, Mayo Sarao, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana, Dilnaz Irani among others. It is co-produced by Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani Films.