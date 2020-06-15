Monday, June 15, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Sushant Singh Rajput to be cremated at Pawan Hans Crematorium

Sushant Singh Rajput to be cremated at Pawan Hans Crematorium

As per Sushant Singh Rajput’s spokesperson, the actor’s last rites will be performed after his father reaches Mumbai from Patna. 'Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cremation will be held today at Pawan Hans, Vile Parle,' the spokesperson said in a statement.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 15, 2020 12:33 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput to be cremated at Pawan Hans Crematorium
Image Source : TWITTER

Sushant Singh Rajput to be cremated at Pawan Hans Crematorium

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites will take place on Monday at Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Vile Parle, the actor's spokesperson said. Known for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Chhichhore", Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home, the police said on Sunday. He was 34.

As per Rajput’s spokesperson, the actor’s last rites will be performed after his father reaches Mumbai from Patna. “Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cremation will be held today at Pawan Hans, Vile Parle,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Rajput’s last screen appearance was Nitesh Tiwari-directed 2019 film "Chhichhore".

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X