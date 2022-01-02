Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta extends New Year wishes from his FB handle; fans say 'miss you'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SHWETASINGHKRITI Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti often share posts remembering his late brother. His untimely demise left everyone in shock. There is not a single day when Kedarnath actor's fans and loved ones have not remembered him. Now, Shweta Singh surprised his fans by extending New Year from Sushant Singh Rajput's Facebook handle. Wishing fans from SSR's behalf, Shweta wrote, "Wishing everyone a very happy new year and best of everything. This is Shweta Singh Kirti wishing all of you on Bhai’s behalf."

Soon after the post, late actor's fans flooded the comment section with love. One of the user wrote, "Oh god my heart skip a beat" while another fan commented, "We love you Sushant ! Praying for justice in every breath. Love love love." A comment read, "Happy New Year. I am so happy to hear from you Didi. For a moment I was surprised. We miss you Sushant." One of the comments read, "Sush is still with us guys. He is still with us. We love you SUSHANT."

To all the fans messages, Shweta replied, "Love you guys." Have a look

Shweta Singh Kirti recently shared a heartfelt post for Sushant asking him to come back. "Between what was possible and now what is so probable, is where exactly we met the first time…#Selfmusing #ComeBack," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer 'Chhichhore' is all set to hit Chinese screens nationwide on January 7, 2022. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial, which won the national award, is now set to release in China which happens to be one of the largest film market. The coming of age comedy-drama film will be getting a full-fledged release in 100 + cities across eleven thousand screens.

For the unversed, Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14 in Mumbai. Mumbai Police initially probed the case and declared that the actor had committed suicide. The case has subsequently been taken over by CBI, with the Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate joining the investigation.

