'Come back...' Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta remembers her late brother

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta remembers her late brother

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti walked down memory lane and treated late actor's fans with a throwback picture of him. While it's been over a year since Sushant had passed away, his family members and fans are often seen sharing posts remembering the late actor. There is not a single day when Kedarnath actor's loved ones have not remembered him. Joining them, Shweta Singh Kirti on Thursday shared a heartfelt post for Sushant asking him to come back. "Between what was possible and now what is so probable, is where exactly we met the first time…#Selfmusing #ComeBack," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer 'Chhichhore' is all set to hit Chinese screens nationwide on January 7, 2022. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial, which won the national award, is now set to release in China which happens to be one of the largest film market. The coming of age comedy-drama film will be getting a full-fledged release in 100 + cities across eleven thousand screens.

The movie narrates the tale of a tragic incident which forces Anirudh (Sushant Singh), a middle-aged man, to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce his college days along with his friends, who were labelled as losers.

Besides Sushant, 'Chhichhore' also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Tushar Pandey, Naveen Polishetty, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.

For the unversed, Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14 in Mumbai. Mumbai Police initially probed the case and declared that the actor had committed suicide. The case has subsequently been taken over by CBI, with the Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate joining the investigation.