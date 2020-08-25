Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushant Death Case: Shibani Dandekar breaks silence on claims of being the mystery girl at actor's house

A video went viral on the internet from the day actor Sushant Singh Rajput died in which the mystery girl was spotted outside his apartment talking to the domestic staff claimed to be Dipesh. While many claimed that the girl was actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, others said that it was Rhea's brother Showik's girlfriend Jameela. A few also claimed that the mystery girl was actress Shibani Dandekar. Slamming the claims, Shibani broke her silence and took to Twitter to give a statement. She wrote, "This is NOT me nor is it Simone! Please fact check before you speculate .. this is his PR person Radhika Nihalani @radhikahuja and her assistant. Stop with the fake news! Enough! My silence doesn’t give you the right to continue spreading lies and hate."

This is NOT me nor is it Simone! Please fact check before you speculate .. this is his PR person Radhika Nihalani @radhikahuja and her assistant. Stop with the fake news! Enough! My silence doesn’t give you the right to continue spreading lies and hate https://t.co/AyVeelxuel — shibani dandekar (@shibanidandekar) August 23, 2020

Back to June 14, 2020, videos and photographs of a woman clicked outside Sushant's residence on the day of his death, have led to conjectures over who she might be. The woman was wearing a Covid mask, along with a sleeveless blue top with white stripes, paired with khaki lowers. She slips into the building premise and disappears inside.

It is her slippers that have been drawing attention. Many are certain that the woman in blue top wears the same slippers that she is seen wearing in the group photograph shared by Sushant and reposted by Rhea on May 4, 2019. For the past few days, fans of the late actor have been sharing both photographs together on social media speculating Jameela could be the mystery woman spotted outside Sushant's residence on June 14.

Widening its probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday started questioning his chartered accountant Sandeep Sridhar along with his flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj Singh. The CBI has since Thursday also questioned Sushant's other staff Dipesh Sawant on multiple occasions after the team arrived in Mumbai from Delhi, following the apex court's nod.

Sushant's father K.K. Singh had filed the case at Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station on July 25. The case was registered against Rhea, her parents, brother, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi, house manager Samuel Miranda and unknown persons.

The Enforcement Directorate is also probing the money laundering angle in the matter. It has so far recorded the statement of Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh and his father in Delhi, besides another sister Meetu Singh, Rhea, her brother and father, Miranda, Shruti Modi, Pithani, Rumi Jaffery and several others in Mumbai.

