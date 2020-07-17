Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT1 Anil Deshmukh says, "don’t think CBI probe is required, do not see any foul play"

After late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty demanded the CBI probe in the suicide case of the actor, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh stated that the police has found no foul play in the death. He claimed that there is no need for the CBI inquiry as Mumbai Police is capable enough to solve the case.

Anil Deshmukh told Mid-Day, "I have the tweets and the campaign. But I don’t think that a CBI probe is required. The Mumbai Police is competent enough to handle such cases and they are investigating every aspect of the case including professional rivalry. As of now, we do not see any foul play. Details of the investigation will be shared once it is completed."

Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday had requested Home Minister Amit Shah for the CBI probe in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. She wrote, ""Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I'm Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely, Rhea Chakraborty #satyamevajayate."

Rhea also opened up about the death threats she has been receiving after Sushant's death. Sharing a screenshot, she wrote, "I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut ? Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment . I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action . ENOUGH IS ENOUGH."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. He died by suicide. Police found medical prescriptions and medicines in his room. The was reportedly battling depression for the past few months. Mumbai Police has interrogated his close friends, family, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, professional acquaintances as well as his psychiatrist Kersi Chavda to understand the reason behind this extreme step.

