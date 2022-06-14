Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty misses SSR every day, shares happy memories | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA_CHAKRABORTY Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty shared a heartwarming post for late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his second death anniversary. The actress shared some unseen photos of Rhea and SSR and recalled the happy times they spent together. In the series of photos, the couple can be seen having a pleasant time together. In the first photo, Rhea and Sushant comfortable sit together in a picturesque location, while in the second one, Rhea looks lovingly at SSR who has placed a flower above his ear. In the photo, Rhea is seen planting a kiss on SSR's cheeks, whereas, in the last one, Sushant holds the actress in his arms as she points at a rainbow behind them.

"Miss you every day," Rhea captioned the post. Soon after, her friends and colleagues from Bollywood reacted to the post by sharing consoling messages for her. Take a look:

Sushant died by suicide at his home in Bandra, Mumbai in June 2020, aged 34. His last film 'Dil Bechara' was released posthumously on a streaming platform.

Talking about Rhea, it was in 2020, when the actress made headlines after she was accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family of abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charge sheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death.

Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB on September 9 2020 for allegedly procuring drugs for Rajput, who was found hanging at his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020. Later, even her brother Showik was nabbed along with several other glam-world personalities as multiple agencies like the Mumbai Police, Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and NCB probed the case.

Subsequently, Chakraborty spent 28 days in custody in Mumbai's Byculla jail before she was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 7, 2020.

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Chehre'.