Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FAISUFAMCLUB.07, MONY_VDIAN Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Remembering the actor who dared to dream

The tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput on 14th June 2020 still haunts everyone. His fans and family are still grieving the loss of their star boy. Sushant, who would have turned 35 years old today, lived bigger than life itself with his non-conventional choices and an outlook to fulfill all his dreams and aspirations. He was an actor who used to go beyond his limits to infuse soul into a character. He followed his passion and reached the top of his game. Sushant in an interview once said, "the idea is not to reach a certain goal, accumulate money or earn a certain reputation, I just want to take my time and enjoy the journey". He might not be there between us but his philosophies of life and prowess performances as an actor still remains with us. Indeed, Sushant Singh Rajput was an actor who dared to dream and converted them into reality.

Sushant was born and brought in the capital of Bihar, Patna. He was the youngest sibling among his three sisters. He lost his mother in 2002. He penned an emotional poem for her and shared it on his social media account. A few lines of the poem read, "You promised you would be with me forever, And I promised you I would keep smiling no matter what. It seems we both were wrong mother..."

Sushant took admission into Delhi College of Engineering, now known as Delhi Technical University (DTU), but dropped out after completing three years to pursue a career in stage and acting. He reportedly cleared as many as 11 engineering entrance exams. He was a National level Olympiad winner in Physics.

Sushant began his career as a dancer under choreographer Shiamak Davar. Once has revealed in one of his interviews that there was a time when thinking of becoming an actor, for him, was like wishing to be the Prime Minister of India.

The actor rose to fame with TV show Pavitra Rishta but contrary to popular belief Sushant's debut show on television was Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil.

Sushant was often compared with the superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as both of them made a successful transition from TV to the cinema and also for the fact that both found their way in the industry without any Godfathers.

Sushant was passionate about astronomy. His Instagram account is proof as he would often post pictures from hi star gazing experiments. In 2018, he had bought an expensive telescope, Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator. Sushant also made headlines when it was revealed that he bought a patch of land on the moon.

Sushant Singh Rajput walked out of Chanda Mama Door Ke, to make his own space film, after months of hardwork. He spent a lot of time at NASA prepping up for his role.