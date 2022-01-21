Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Late actor wanted to work in Hollywood, reveals his diary

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise came as a shock to the country. Sushant, one of the most talented actors, lived bigger than life itself with his non-conventional choices and an outlook to fulfill all his dreams and aspirations. Soon after his death, the pages of his diary revealed, that the actor wanted to work in Hollywood in the year 2020. The diary which was written by Sushant Singh in 2018-19 claimed that he wanted to connect with a Hollywood agency and stars. He wanted to contribute to education, cinema, and the environment.

On the third page of the diary, Sushant mentioned his big dream. He wanted to make a core team that would take care of his 2020 Hollywood project. Sushant also wanted to include his sister in this team and wished she head the team. Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Shweta Singh Kirti remembers brother with adorable video

Sushant Singh was an actor who used to go beyond his limits to infuse his soul into a character. He followed his passion and reached the top of his game. In an interview back then, Sushant Singh Rajput revealed, "the idea is not to reach a certain goal, accumulate money or earn a certain reputation, I just want to take my time and enjoy the journey". Indeed, Sushant Singh Rajput was an actor who dared to dream and convert them into reality.

For the unversed, Sushant began his career as a dancer under choreographer Shiamak Davar. The actor rose to fame with TV show Pavitra Rishta but contrary to popular belief Sushant's debut show on television was Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. Sushant was often compared with the superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as both of them made a successful transition from TV to the cinema and also for the fact that both found their way in the industry without any Godfathers.

Not just acting or dancing, Sushant was passionate about astronomy. His Instagram account is proof as he would often post pictures from hi star gazing experiments. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. Initially, his death was ruled a suicide by the Mumbai Police, but then the case was subsequently transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation, with the Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate joining the investigation.