Image Source : TWITTER Sunny Leone spends playful time with sons Noah and Asher, see picture

Actress Sunny Leone has donned the painter's hat. She was seen painting with her sons, Noah and Asher. The Bollywood star on Thursday took to Twitter to share an image where she was seen sketching on a white sheet, with her sons sitting behind her and playing with colours.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Sunny Leone shared the picture with a caption that read, "Started a new painting today and the best part is my boys are painting in the background as well. I hope this never changes".

Started a new painting today and the best part is my boys are painting in the background as well. I hope this never changes :) @TheArtFusion pic.twitter.com/r49xMKviwU — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) September 19, 2019

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber also have a daughter named Nisha, who she adopted in 2017 from a village in Latur, Maharashtra.

In 2018, Sunny and Daniel announced the birth of their twin boys, born through surrogacy.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page