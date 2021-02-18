Sunny Leone shares slow-mo pool video, teaches how to maintain poise while falling down

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY LEONE Sunny Leone shares slow-mo pool video

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress who is an avid social media user, often shares updates from her personal and professional life with her fans. The actress is currently shooting for the upcoming season of Splitsvilla with Rannvijay Singha in Kerala. The actress who is chilling by the pool side, on Thursday shared a video of herself falling into the pool. Along with the photo the actress has shared some words of wisdom.

Sunny posted a slow-motion video on Instagram which shows her falling into the pool gracefully. In the clip, the Leela actress can be seen dressed in a mustard jumpsuit and is posing for the camera as she slowly falls into the pool. The actress is also wearing her shades and heels as she falls into the pool while maintaining her poise.

The video has been shot on the sets of Splitsvilla. Alongside the post, Sunny wrote, "Poise is important even when you are falling down."

On Wednesday, Sunny treated her fans with a picture of her chilling in the pool. The actress fears people might forget her name someday. So, she posted a swimsuit picture, wearing a hat with her name on it. Sunny took to her Instagram and captioned the photograph, "Just in case anyone forgot my name, it's on my hat!! Hehe."

The actress can be seen flaunting her perfect figure as she is seen floating in a pool, wearing a blue bikini and donning a bamboo hat with her name on it.

On the professional front, Sunny Leone will be seen in the 10-episode gun-fu series Anamika, which is directed by Vikram Bhatt and also stars Sonnalli Seygall. The actress was last seen in the Devang Dholakia-directed web series Bullets alongside Karishma Tanna which released on MXPlayer on January 8.