Sunny Leone says she lives in a bubble

Actress Sunny Leone feels she lives in a bubble, and says that she would like to believe that the whole dialogue around women empowerment and the #MeToo movement has changed people's mindset. After making quite an impact in the West, the #MeToo wave swept into Bollywood last year. It was triggered off when actress Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her in 2008, on the sets of the film "Horn 'Ok' Pleassss".

Gradually, many more similar allegations emerged in the world of Bollywood, with women naming and shaming predators. Asked to comment on the change that has come with the #MeToo movement, Sunny told IANS: "I don't work in an office. I live in a bubble but I do think and I do believe that the more women talk about these issues of sexual harassment or (instances of people) making them feel uncomfortable at work, whether it is women or men... I have to say that it does happen to men as well. It is just not recognised because 'he is guy what is the big deal'."

"If someone is bothering them at the work space or some place else, the more that they speak up, the more they make it aware that no it is not okay ... I think yes things will change."

"Especially when so many things have come out through social media, media outlets that I have to assume that people are thinking twice that ‘ohh am I being videotaped, recorded or will she have a moment (in the future)'. I am sure that it makes (such) people uncomfortable," she added.

Sunny was glad that a message around the importance of consent was included in web series "Ragini MMS Returns Season 2". She has a cameo as a paranormal expert in the ALTBalaji series.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News