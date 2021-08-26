Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SUNNYLEONE Sunny Leone reveals why she married Daniel Weber

There’s no doubt Sunny Leone has raised the bar in the Bollywood industry with her amazing screen presence, breathtaking dance moves and beauty. She has endlessly enthralled her fans and the audience by her performances. She recently graced Voot's 'Feet Up With The Star' where she spilled some beans and shared little secrets from their life. In conversation with host, she revealed her home schedule, talked about her kids, her comfort snack and much more. She further revealed a memorable gift that was given by her father-in-law. Apart from this, she also disclosed the reason why she married Daniel Weber.

During this honest conversation Sunny gave a reply which was totally unexpected. She said, "I love Daniel’s dancing skills, that’s one of the reasons why I married him." She also said, "No matter what’s happening, you can pull out a Daniel move and feel absolutely amazing."

While talking about her projects, she was asked about the best prank she had played on Splitsvilla, Sunny said, "We were on this island with huge bugs, snakes and other animals. I used to scare others by saying that there’s a snake.” She further revealed that Rannvijay Singha, her co-host of Splitsvilla is hardest to prank as he’s very tough."

Last but not the least, Sunny engaged in a fun game related to dating advice, she also shared her life journey, like working on a bakery store to being a nerdy girl to working with Shah Rukh Khan and dealing with creepy DM’s.