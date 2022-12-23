Sunny Leone reveals facing hate from India after entering adult industry: 'I received death threats'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNYLEONE Sunny Leone reveals facing hate from India

Sunny Leone, who made her Bollywood debut in Jism 2 in 2012, needs no introduction. The actress-model has carved her place in showbiz over the years and today she stands as one of the most notable celebrities in the Hindi film industry. Before venturing into showbiz, the actress was in the American adult film industry. The actress has now opened up about how she received hate from India after entering the adult industry.

Speaking to Galatta Plus, the actress shared, "In the beginning of my career, I received so much hate mail and death threats and all sorts of crazy things when I first came into the adult entertainment industry that I said there is no way I will ever go to India as Sunny Leone because they are so angry at me."

She added, "When I got those letters, I was 19-20 and when you are 19-20 there’s a lot of things that affect you in a certain way that would never affect me now and you just don’t know. And I was alone so it wasn’t like I had someone to guide me, or speak to about these things saying ‘it’s okay, relax, don’t worry about haters, there are so many out there’. That was my first encounter with trolls and people talking all sorts of bad things."

Further, the actress revealed how people reacted when she came to India and entered showbiz. "I was so wrong. I was judging. When I came here, the majority, let’s say 90 per cent people, were not judging me. They were in support and that 10 per cent didn’t matter," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Leone is currently seen in the dating reality show Splitsvilla 14 alongside Arjun Bijlani. The show airs on Voot and MTV.

