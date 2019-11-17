Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sunny Deol shares an adorable picture with father Dharmendra, call him his "happiness"

Bollywood's own 'gadar boy' Sunny Deol has lately been very active on social media. He recently took to Instagram to post a cute picture with his father and yesteryear's superstar, Dharmendra. Describing his emotions regarding the picture, Sunny also wrote an adorable caption on the picture. The picture has already garnered over 50k likes 550+ comments from people on Instagram, just within 2 hours of posting it.

In the picture, Dharmendra is seen wearing a pair of reading glasses and is holding a notebook in his hand. Sunny is leaning on his father who is sitting on a chair, posing for the picture.

Captioning the adorable father-son picture, Sunny wrote, "Happiness".

Check out the picture below:

Just like his son, Dharmendra himself is very active on social media, often sharing with his followers tits and bits of his daily life. He spends most of his time admist nature at his farmhouse and keep sharing posts on his farming and natural beauty.

On the workfront, Sunny Deol had launched his son Karan in his directorial venture, "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" in September 2019.