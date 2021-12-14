Amid Sukesh Chandrasekhar's controversy, Jacqueline Fernandez starts shooting for Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ Amid Sukesh Chandrasekhar's controversy, Jacqueline Fernandez starts shooting for Cirkus

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines because of her alleged involvement in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar's controversy. Reportedly, conman Chandrasekhar gave her a lot of luxury gifts which included Gucci outfits for gym wear, Gucci shoes, Rolex watch, 15 pairs of earrings, 5 Birkin bags, Hermes bangles and LV bags. He also gave a mini chopper to Jacqueline which she returned, as per the charge sheet. She has been summoned by the ED for interrogation several times.

The actress is currently shooting for the Rohit Shetty film, Cirkus post which the actress will get onto the sets of Attack. The film, which is said to be an adaptation of the Shakespearean play 'The Comedy of Errors', also stars Pooja Hegde, Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, among others. Shetty, who will be directing and producing 'Cirkus', has collaborated with Bhushan Kumar for the first time for the flick which will see Ranveer Singh opting for a double role for the first time.

On a related note, 'Cirkus' release date will clash with Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' that has also been announced to release the same day, next year. 'Phone Bhoot' also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles.

Talking about her schedules, Jacqueline Fernandez shares, "I have been shooting for Cirkus and we are just about to wrap this schedule. Next, I am off to the sets of Attack and we are shooting for a romantic number immediately."

She adds, "It's going to be super fun filming it with John. As I have been shooting for Cirkus, I haven't really had time for rehearsals so before the shoot we will have some time, but it will more or less be directly on the sets."

Jacqueline has several films in his kitty. She is set to be seen in films like Cirkus, Bachchan Pandey, Attack, Kick 2, Ram Setu besides other unannounced projects and dance numbers in the pipeline too.

