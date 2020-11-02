Suhana Khan wishes 'bestfriends' Shah Rukh Khan, Shanaya Kapoor on their birthdays

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUHANAKHAN2 Suhana Khan shared a picture with her ‘best friends’ Shah Rukh Khan and Shanaya Kapoor to wish them on their birthday.

As Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned a year old today, he got the earliest birthday wish from his daughter Suhana. She took to Instagram stories to share a throwback picture and kicked off the celebrations. The photo featured Suhana's one best friend--Shah Rukh Khan and her another best friend and actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya as she is too celebrating her 21st birthday on Monday.

Giving an update on their ages: “55 and 21 hehe,” Suhana wrote "Happy birthday to my best friends LOL,” as she reshared the birthday post from last year's memories. The monochrome picture that Suhana Khan has shared along with the post dates back to 2019. The picture is from SRK's birthday celebrations in Alibaug last year.

Earlier, Bollywood actor in an AMA session has asked his fans not to assemble outside his house unlike every year. Thousands of his fans and followers gather outside his sea-facing bungalow, Mannat, waiting for the Badshah to wave out to them from the balcony. This year due to Coronavirus Pandemic, the actor has asked people not to gather in huge numbers outside this house.

During the interactive session with his fans on Twitter, a user asked, "Birthday plans sir ? Police won't allow us to gather outside your Mannat, our Jannat #AskSRK @iamsrk." Responding to the question Badshah said, "Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar."

But his fan clubs are undeterred and have decided to do virtual celebrations on actor's special day. Yash Paryani, a member of a fan club of SRK told Mumbai Mirror, "This year, we need to do everything virtually but ensure the celebrations are still grand, considering it’s a festival for us. Fans will have virtual experience of being at Mannat from Sunday midnight through live streaming." He further added that others across the globe can join the celebration by just clicking a link.

Shah Rukh Khans was last seen in Zero movie in 2019. Now, reports suggest that he will soon be teaming up with Deepika Padukone for a movie named Pathan. Both of them have earlier work together in movies like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year.

