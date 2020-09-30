Suhana Khan's powerful post on Colourism takes down haters

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SUHANAKHAN2 Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan, in her new Instagram post, has raised the issue of colourism that is deep-rooted in Indian society that favours light-coloured skin. She emphasized on the need to change this thinking. Suhana received several sneering remarks on social media. She posted screenshots of some of those remarks in her latest Instagram post

In a powerful and inspiring post, Suhana Khan, on Tuesday called for "ending colourism".She wrote, "There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix! This isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old."

Suhana Khan further said, "Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure."

Suhana Khan added: "I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5'7 and fair you're not beautiful."

Inspiring millions, she wroe, "I hope it helps to know that I'm 5'3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too".

She signed off with hashtag #endcolourism.

