Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AALIYAHKASHYAP Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Navya and others laud Aaliyah Kashyap for slamming harassers

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has slammed online harassers who have been giving her rape threat after a series of pictures she posted on Instagram. On Friday, Aaliyah called out these 'people' by sharing screenshots of the hate comments and threats and said that she has never felt more frightened. After her post, many celebrities and star kids including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, Navya Naveli Nanda and others came out in support and showered her with love.

Commenting on Aaliyah Kashyap's post, Khushi wrote, "I love you I'm proud of you." The two BFFs are often seen indulging in cute banters on social media. On the other hand, Kalki Koechlin said, "Proud of you for sharing this." Deanne Panday commented, "I am there to support you always." The post has been liked by Dia Mirza, Navya, B Praak, Shanaya Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, Anshula Kapoor and many others.

Last month, Aaliyah had posted a picture of herself promoting a lingerie brand following which she said she was flooded with messages that pushed her to contemplate deleting her page on the photo-video sharing website. "The past few weeks have been really hard on my mental health. Ever since I posted a photo of me in lingerie, I have been getting the most vile, degrading and disgusting comments. I have never felt more frightened than I have in the past few weeks to the point where I considered deleting my Instagram," she wrote in a lengthy statement.

Aaliyah said she initially tried to ignore the social media harassment, but felt there was a need to share her experience as such comments "contribute to the rape culture".

"We seem to be a country that will hold candle marches for a woman after she's been sexually assaulted but won't protect a woman while she's alive. And the truth is that women in India grow up being sexualized their whole lives. I have grown up with these kinds of comments to the point where it culminated into me being sexually assaulted as a minor by a middle aged man," she added.

Attaching the screenshots of vitriol-filled comments on her post, she wrote, "They are the same men that are fine with following me and consuming the content I post, yet choose to harass me. If you truly disagree with what I post, then you are free to unfollow me. Nothing I do or post is an invitation for sexual assault."

This is not the first time Aaliyah has been subjected to such remarks. In May 2019, her filmmaker father had said that she had received rape threat from a social media user. He had later lodged an FIR.