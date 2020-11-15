Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL.I.K 'Still feel like you’ve gone for a long shoot and you’ll come back': Babil Khan pens emotional note for Irrfan

Ever since the passing away of legendary actor Irrfan Khan, his son Babil often share some rare and unseen pictures of the late actor, giving his dad's die-hard fans and followers insight into Irrfan's life. Babil's posts often revolve around his father and reminiscing fond memories from his childhood with Irrfan. On Sunday morning, he shared a candid memory in which the actor can be seen holding a peacock. Irrfan looked suave in a suit.

Along with a unseen picture of Irrfan Khan, Babil expressed that it felt like the late actor has gone for a 'long shoot' and will come back again. Babil wrote, "Ruh bankar milunga usko aasman mai kahi, pyaar dharti par farishto se kiya nahi jaata. I still feel like you’ve gone for a long shoot, a long schedule underwater and you’ll come back to me, to the surface again."

Earlier, Babil shared an adorable throwback photo of Irrfan and wife Sutapa. The photo's heartfelt caption by Babil read, "It’s true, time does indeed slow down in the spaces between your breaths. And once you’ve dreamed of more, how could you settle for less. Perhaps, it was over because you knew. Or perhaps, because I grew. But the sky isn’t so blue, When the sun is setting over you."

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Diwali, Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar had posted a memorable picture of the late actor. “Diwali Ages ago when baba had to feed them and he has fed them right things to now walk alone. Irrfan may you shine upon them always from the world of stars #Happychildren'sday #happydiwali," she captioned the image.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 this year, after having battled cancer. The Bollywood actor was 54 and his last big screen outing was ‘Angrezi Medium’.