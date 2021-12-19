Follow us on Image Source : IG/KARAN JOHAR SS Rajamouli to present South versions of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra'

Celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Saturday announced that he will be presenting the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer magnum opus "Brahmastra" in South languages. Billed as a trilogy, the much-awaited big-budget fantasy adventure epic is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by filmmaker Karan Johar. Rajamouli, who earlier collaborated with Johar for his two-part epic period drama "Baahubali" for its Hindi release, will present "Brahmastra" in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The 48-year-old filmmaker said he is thrilled to present the movie to audiences worldwide in the four languages. "Ayan’s vision is a new chapter in Indian cinema. I am proud to be associated with Dharma Productions once again after 'Baahubali'. Karan has a profound understanding and sensibility for good films and I feel proud to partner with him again, and with Fox Star Studios to present this film," Rajamouli said in a statement.

He further said he can relate to the filmmaking journey of "Brahmastra" as it reminds him of his own blockbusters -- "Baahubali: The Beginning "(2015) and "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" (2017).

"The concept of 'Brahmastra' is unique, which reflects in its story and presentation. The film perfectly marries themes from ancient Indian culture with modern technology, and with cutting edge VFX that will blow your mind! In many ways, it reminds me of 'Baahubali' - a labour of love and passion. I have seen Ayan invest time in making 'Brahmastra' patiently putting it together to get it right, much like I did for 'Baahubali'," Rajamouli added.

"Brahmastra" part one will mark the beginning of a new original cinematic universe -- the Astraverse.

It is inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles, the official synopsis read.

"Brahmastra" features Ranbir as Shiva, a man with supernatural powers, Alia Bhatt plays his love interest and megastar Amitabh Bachchan as his guru ji.

Johar said the film, which was several years in the making, is the most ambitious and visionary project he has ever been part of and believes it deserves a footprint across multiple Indian languages. "'Brahmāstra' is Ayan’s vision, his baby that he has nurtured and the outcome and presentation is extraordinary and universal.

"'Baahubali' not only broke records but also cut across geographical and language boundaries to be our first truly national film and there is nobody better than the genius storyteller, Rajamouli Garu, to partner with on 'Brahmastra' to achieve that same vision! It warms my heart and strengthens my confidence that he is now a part of this film,” Johar added.

Mukerji, known for movies such as "Wake Up Sid" and "Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani", said "Brahmastra" is a dream that he has been nurturing for years. He added that he is blessed to have Rajamouli present his movie.

"I have given this film everything and I will continue to pour my heart into this. I feel blessed to have an amazing mentor like SS Rajamouli sir come on board. It is his film, 'Baahubali', that gave me the confidence to pursue my dream courageously. And to have his name attached to 'Brahmastra' is the biggest endorsement."

The magnum opus also features South star Nagarjuna Akkineni and actor Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Akkineni, 62, said he has had fantastic experience of working with Mukerji and the team of "Brahmastra".

"This combination of ancient and modern India fascinated me and it is exciting to be a part of such a larger than life project. To have Rajamouli on board is a great honour for all of us and I am looking forward to presenting the film to my fans in 2022," he added.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, "Brahmastra" is set to release worldwide theatrically on September 9 next year.