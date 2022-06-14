SS Rajamouli's RRR gets rave review from Captain America & Batman's writer Jackson Lanzing

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FOUNDINTHEWILD Jackson Lanzing

After making waves in India, filmmaker SS Rajamouli's recent hit "RRR" is receiving praise from American comic book writer Jackson Lanzing and screenwriter Larry Karaszewski. Released in March, "RRR" opened to a thundering response at the box office with many lauding Rajamouli's fantastical vision and grand mounting of a story of two friends. The film, which had clocked more than Rs 1000 cr the global box office, has been getting a wider international acclaim ever since its Netflix premiere in May. Lanzing, the writer of "Batman Beyond" for DC and Marvel Comics' "Captain America", lauded the film in a post on Twitter.

"Hey Jackson, was RRR the best time you’ve ever had at the movies?" he wrote along with a still from "RRR" that showed the lead star Ram Charan displaying a thumbs-up sign.

Responding to Lanzing's post, the official Twitter handle of "RRR" tweeted, "Another day, another round of applause for #RRR. From the writer of DC's 'Batman Beyond' and MARVEL Comics' 'Captain America', 'Kang' and more. #RRRMovie."

Take a look:

RRR was also received a shout out from Karaszewski, the co-writer of films such as Ed Wood, Agent Cody Banks and Big Eyes."Those who say cinema is dead aren’t looking in the right places. #RRR" Karaszewski posted on Twitter.

Last week, American screenwriter C Robert Cargill, known for penning Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer "Doctor Strange", called Rajamouli's film the "craziest" blockbuster he has ever seen.

"Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of 'RRR' (Rise Roar Revolt) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen. I'm pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week," Cargill, whose other screenwriting credits include supernatural films like "Sinister" and "The Black Phone", had tweeted.

RRR is Rajamouli's third consecutive blockbuster after Baahubali: The Beginning and its sequel, Baahubali: The Conclusion.

The film followed the fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century – Alluri Sitarama, played by Ram Charan and Kumaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR.