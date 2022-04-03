Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/BADER BIN FARHAN ALSAUD SRK, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar meet Saudi Arabia's Culture minister Bader bin Farhan Alsaud | PICS

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Saif Ali Khan recently met Bader bin Farhan Alsaud, Minister of Culture of Saudi Arabia in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, Alsaud dropped a string of images from his meeting with the above-mentioned stars. Shah Rukh was seen wearing a white T-shirt and light blue denims, while Saif opted for a pink T-shirt and blue denims.

"Delighted to have engaged in insightful conversations on the beautiful world of films, exploring cross-cultural collaborations with Bollywood superstars @iamsrk @beingsalmankhan @akshaykumar #SaifAliKhan," Alsaud captioned the post.

Akshay wore a white shirt and dark trousers as he shook hands with Alsaud in a photograph. Salman opted for an all-black outfit. He sported a black shirt along with black jeans.

However, it is unclear whether SRK, Salman, Saif and Akshay had met Alsaud at Shah Rukh Khan's home. Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman has a number of films in the pipeline including-- 'Godfather' is the Telugu remake of the 2019 blockbuster film 'Lucifer', Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' will hit theatres on January 25, 2023. The film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Akshay who was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey, also a number of projects in his kitty that includes the names of-- Prithviraj and Selfiee.