Soulful video of Lucky Ali singing 'O Sanam' goes viral, here is how netizens reacted

Image Source : YOUTUBE Soulful video of Lucky Ali singing 'O Sanam' goes viral

A soulful video of Musician Lucky Ali singing 'O Sanam' has gone viral on social media which gave netizens a major nostalgia. Lucky Ali has charmed us with his melodious voice and tunes for the longest. His O Sanam, Teri Yaadien, Aa bhi Jaa has a special space in everyone's heart, particularly among the 90s kids. After that he made his Bollywood debut with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai's soulful number, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. He established himself as one of the country's most beloved Indie-pop artists through his iconic songs. However, he hasn't been seen for a very long time.

The video was shot and initially shared by photographer Saad Khan on YouTube. He titled the video as "Lucky Ali - O Sanam(2020 Unplugged Live)." O Sanam is from his debut album Sunoh.

In the clip, Lucky Ali sings O Sanam and is even seen playing the guitar. He sang the song with a huge smile on his face. While it is great to see him singing after such a long time, it is also true that the musician has grown visibly old with white beard.

After the clip was shared, netizens flooded the comments section on YouTube praising the singer’s voice and the magic he managed to create with the song. A user wrote "Thank you so much for this video! This song will always have a special place in my heart and Lucky Ali sir is just amazing!". While another user, wishing Lucky Ali good health, said "This video gonna be trending soon, forever love LUCKYALI Your voice brings me peace in tough times. Wishing you good health sir ."

Calling it magical, a fan wrote "2020 has been sad. And this is the most beautiful thing i have seen in long long time! lucky bhai, ek hi dil hai kitne baar jeetoge! Magical."

With his album Sunoh, Ali made his debut on the Indian music scene and was established as a singer. He won many of the top awards in Indian music, including the Best Pop Male Vocalist.