Sooraj Pancholi's mother Zarina Wahab put on oxygen support after testing COVID-19 positive: Report

A lot of celebrities have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few months. And now it seems another name has been added to the list. As per the latest reports, Sooraj Pancholi's mother and actress Zarina Waha was also admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital for five days after she tested COVID-19 positive last week. She was also put on the oxygen support but she responded well to the care and therefore ventilator was not required. The family did not announce it on any platform since they wanted some privacy and therefore only their close friends and family members were aware of her health.

The news about her health was confirmed by Dr Jalil Parkar of Lilavati Hospital who told TOI, "Zarina had pain in joints, bodyache, fatigue and fever. And, her oxygen level was low when we admitted her. She has gone home. She is much better now."

Her son Sooraj Pancholi's name came in news in connection to the death of Disha Salian. Have a look what Zarina spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput's death in an interview with IndiaTV.

Meanwhile, a lot of celebrities in the past have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The list includes names of-- Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Genelia D’Souza, Zoa Morani, Kiran Kumar, Rachel White, Purab Kohli, and Kanika Kapoor among others.

