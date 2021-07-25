Sunday, July 25, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Sonu Sood shares screen space with Niddhi Agerwal in Farah Khan's choreographed song

Sonu Sood shares screen space with Niddhi Agerwal in Farah Khan's choreographed song

Actor Niddhi Agerwal will be seen sharing screen space with actor Sonu Sood in an upcoming song that has been choreographed by Farah Khan.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 25, 2021 9:15 IST
Sonu Sood shares screen space with Niddhi Agerwal
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARAHKHANKUNDER

Sonu Sood shares screen space with Niddhi Agerwal

Actor Niddhi Agerwal will be seen sharing screen space with actor Sonu Sood in an upcoming song that has been choreographed by Farah Khan. Taking to Twitter, Sonu posted a picture of him posing with Farah and Niddhi from the sets of the song. "Creating some magic together @TheFarahKhan @AgerwalNidhhi," he captioned the post.

The team has shot the song in Punjab. "This song will be something very different from anything that I've ever shot before. It's always wonderful to work with Farah," Sonu had earlier said in the statement.

Farah, too, took to Instagram and expressed her happiness on collaborating with Sonu after a long time. "All things Punjabi...Chandigarh, tractors and Sonu Sood. Shooting with you is always fun," she posted. Farah has worked with Sonu Sood in 'Happy New Year' film also

The story of the track will show Sonu's character as a farmer-turned-cop. The song will release at the end of the month.

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X