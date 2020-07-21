Sonu Sood helps Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan, arranges charter flights for their return

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU_SOOD Sonu Sood helps Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan

After ensuring many migrant workers return to their homes during the COVID19 pandemic, actor Sonu Sood became savior once again. The actor arranged charter flight for Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan for their return. He announced that he will sponsor the flight from Bishkek to Varanasi, near Russia to help the stranded students reach home on July 22.

Sonu Sood took to Twitter and wrote, "This is to inform to all the students of Kyrgyzstan that it’s time to come home we are operating the first charter Bishkek-Varanasi on 22 nd July. The details of which will be sent to your email id and mobile phones in a while. Charters for other states will also fly this week."

This is to inform to all the students of Kyrgyzstan that it’s time to come home ❣️we are operating the first charter Bishkek -Varanasi on 22nd July.The details of which will be sent to your email id and mobile phones in a while. Charters for other states will also fly this week. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 21, 2020

Earlier, Sonu had replied to the request of 20 medical students from Jharkhand and Bihar who were stuck in Kyrgyzstan. The actor wrote, "Dear students of Kyrgyzstan, for any info related to your rescue pls mail us on sonu4kyrgyzstan@gmail.com, only EMAIL ID used for the rescue of Indian students. Beware that Team Sonu Sood is NOT CHARGING or COLLECTING ANY MONEY from you in any manner for managing this."

Sonu Sood has turned out to be a real-life hero for the migrant workers and those people stuck away from home. He has been arranging buses and flights for their. Also, the actor has been feeding people and providing them with necessary things along with donating PPE kits for corona warriors. Just recently, he has donated 25,000 face shields for the police personnel in Maharashtra.

On Sunday, a picture of an Odisha migrant worker went viral on the internet who named his welding shop after the actor. Prashant Kumar Pradhan, whom Sonu Sood had airlifted from Kerala, opened up a welding shop and named it - Sonu Sood Welding Shop. Prashant was able to return to his hometown after the actor helped him.

Earlier, talking about his initiative to help the migrant workers, Sonu had said, "I intend to work till the last migrant reaches his home. The journey has to continue in full force. No one should be rendered homeless. We want them to reach home safely."

