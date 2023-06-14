Song Joong-ki and Katy Louise Saunders blessed with baby boy, actor shares first photo

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Song Joong-ki's fanpage upload

Song Joong-ki surprised fans in January by announcing his wedding to Katy and revealing that they are expecting their first baby together. Now the actor has finally welcomed a baby boy with his wife Katy Louise Saunders. The actor also took to his official fancafe to personally share the happy news with his fans, along with an adorable photo of his son holding his finger. Song Joong-ki confirmed that he and Katy welcomed the baby in Italy, his wife’s hometown and that the mother and their child are healthy.

As translated by fan clubs, Song Joong-ki wrote

Hello, this is Joong Ki.

I’m curious how all of you are doing.

As you probably know all too well, I wrapped up filming for the movie “My Name Is Loh Kiwan” in Hungary, and I even had the honor of attending the Cannes Film Festival for the movie “Hopeless.” All of the moments from the film festival still feel like a dream to me; that’s how happily I’ve been spending my days.

Today, I came here to greet you because I have one more piece of news that feels like a dream, and I wanted to be the first to tell you.

Right now, I’m in Italy.

Here, in my wife’s hometown of Rome, we happened to welcome our baby. It’s a healthy son.. and both the baby and his mother… are in very good health. As we welcomed [our child] in good health and joy, I am taking care of my family very happily, with a grateful heart.

I think [our son] is the most precious gift to have found its way to us, a married couple whose biggest dream all our lives was to start a happy family.

And I think it’s thanks to the many people who gave us their support that such a happy day has found us. Thank you.

I’m always grateful to the Ki Aile [Song Joong Ki’s fans] who give their sincere, unchanging love, and I, Joong Ki, will also sincerely wish for there to be great joy in all of your lives as well.

As befits an actor, and in order to stay true to myself… I will return to greet you with a cool project.

Please always be healthy.

And I love you.

It was last January when the actor revealed his marriage to Katy and that they are expecting a child together.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's latest Instagram post is all about love and sunset

Also Read: AI imagines Sushant Singh Rajput as an angel; his mesmerizing smile will leave you teary-eyed

Latest Entertainment News