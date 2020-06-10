Image Source : TWITTER/FANPAGE Sonam Kapoor, where are you? Twitterati has fun day after Shatrughan Sinha's birthday tweet for actress

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor reconciled with her family in Mumbai and celebrated her 35th birthday with her loved ones amid the lockdown. A lot of her industry counterparts wished the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress one of which was veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha. Apparently, he wished Sonam by sharing a family photo on Twitter which featured only her father Anil Kapoor, and not the birthday girl. He, however, deleted the same post after realizing the goof-up and wrote a heartfelt birthday wish for her which read, "Warm & loving birthday wishes for a pretty, style icon, very dear & lovely actress @sonamkapoor. She is the worthy daughter of our neighbour, very friendly, loveable actor, worthy father @AnilKapoor. May you continue to charm with your endearing smile & stay abundantly blessed always."

Even though Shatrughan Sinha realized his blunder and deleted the post, however, the Twitterati could not stop themselves from mocking him. On one hand, where people shared jokes and memes on the same, others said that the actress possesses Mr. India's invisible watch. Have a look at Shatrughan Sinha's post and deleted tweet here:

Image Source : TWITTER Sonam Kapoor, where are you? Twitterati has fun day after Shatrughan Sinha's birthday tweet for actress

Warm & loving birthday wishes for a pretty, style icon, very dear & lovely actress @sonamkapoor. She is the worthy daughter of our neighbour, very friendly, loveable actor, worthy father @AnilKapoor. May you continue to charm with your endearing smile & stay abundantly blessed — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 9, 2020

Meanwhile, check out how Netizens reacted on his post:

Isme Sonam Kapoor kaun si hai?? — Vaibhaw J (@MightyVJ) June 9, 2020

sonam ko iss photo mein dhundhna pic.twitter.com/nQ81QIRaRf — Rahul ☮️🕊️ (@BeingTrickyy) June 9, 2020

Now We Know Why Sonam Wasn't Visible. Look At Her Hand. Is That Mr. India's Band ?https://t.co/4j1mq6Skv0 pic.twitter.com/4Uav5xhCcm — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) June 9, 2020

sonam kapoor after seeing this pic.twitter.com/z0MqGQlCTy — Tweet Chor 👑 (@Pagal_aurat) June 9, 2020

So this confirms that Sonam Kapoor will be the protagonist in the sequel of Mr. India — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 9, 2020

On the work front, she was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage