Sonam Kapoor, where are you? Twitterati has fun day after Shatrughan Sinha's birthday tweet for actress

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha wished Sonam Kapoor on her birthday by sharing a family photo on Twitter which featured only her father Anil Kapoor, and not the birthday girl. The goof-up caught the attention of the Twitterati who shared jokes and memes on social media.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 10, 2020 13:07 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/FANPAGE

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor reconciled with her family in Mumbai and celebrated her 35th birthday with her loved ones amid the lockdown. A lot of her industry counterparts wished the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress one of which was veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha. Apparently, he wished Sonam by sharing a family photo on Twitter which featured only her father Anil Kapoor, and not the birthday girl. He, however, deleted the same post after realizing the goof-up and wrote a heartfelt birthday wish for her which read, "Warm & loving birthday wishes for a pretty, style icon, very dear & lovely actress @sonamkapoor. She is the worthy daughter of our neighbour, very friendly, loveable actor, worthy father @AnilKapoor. May you continue to charm with your endearing smile & stay abundantly blessed always."

Even though Shatrughan Sinha realized his blunder and deleted the post, however, the Twitterati could not stop themselves from mocking him. On one hand, where people shared jokes and memes on the same, others said that the actress possesses Mr. India's invisible watch. Have a look at Shatrughan Sinha's post and deleted tweet here:

India Tv - Sonam Kapoor, where are you? Twitterati has fun day after Shatrughan Sinha's birthday tweet for actr

Image Source : TWITTER

Meanwhile, check out how Netizens reacted on his post:

On the work front, she was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. 

